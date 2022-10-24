VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.50

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.50 and last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 17546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

