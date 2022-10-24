Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 43.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.8% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.34. The stock had a trading volume of 149,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average is $133.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.66 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.