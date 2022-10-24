Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.08.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $463.71. The stock had a trading volume of 34,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.48 and its 200-day moving average is $426.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

