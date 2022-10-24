Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,239,000 after purchasing an additional 90,345 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after acquiring an additional 271,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 951,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 125,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 374,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HI traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

