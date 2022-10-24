Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.