Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,069 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.73. 36,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day moving average is $206.26. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.38.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

