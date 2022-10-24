Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 23,343 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after buying an additional 179,012 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,837,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,378,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Passaic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,633,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,957,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,223,000 after buying an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,163,094 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

