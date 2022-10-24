Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.83 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.80. 68,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,722. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.