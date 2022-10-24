Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $22.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,991 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 525,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,449,363. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

