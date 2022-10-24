Uxin Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, October 28th (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 28th.

Uxin Price Performance

UXIN opened at $0.41 on Monday. Uxin has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $162.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Uxin will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin

About Uxin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG GP A LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 11,733,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $835,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 540,710 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

See Also

