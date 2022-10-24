Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $18.35

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $18.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $761.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 132.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

