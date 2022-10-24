Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Raised by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 265,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $97.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $188.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also

