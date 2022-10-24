UNIUM (UNM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $857.00

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for approximately $72.70 or 0.00375539 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $211.44 million and $857.00 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,497.99 or 0.28374686 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011082 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 72.69369921 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $847.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.