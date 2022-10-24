UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $179,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

NYSE:UNH traded up $9.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $543.29. The company had a trading volume of 61,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $522.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.00 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

