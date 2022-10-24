UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 5.7% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.8 %

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $543.17. The company had a trading volume of 97,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $508.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

