United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Bank of America

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.85.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.24. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.