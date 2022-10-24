Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $200.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.80 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

