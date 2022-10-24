Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.54. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.80 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Union Pacific by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

