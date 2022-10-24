Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $87.44 million, a P/E ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.25. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $32.13 million during the quarter.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 40,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,869.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 856,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 87,300 shares of company stock worth $406,787. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ultralife by 1.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 44.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

