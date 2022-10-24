UBS Group Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $100.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.55.

Etsy Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $97.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.81. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.36.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $15,044,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

