Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 148.84% from the stock’s previous close.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

NYSE UBER opened at $28.13 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

