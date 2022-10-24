U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.28. 112,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

