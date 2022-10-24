U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.16. 172,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

