Trust Wallet Token Reaches One Day Volume of $6.79 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $464.05 million and $6.79 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00005761 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.71 or 0.01425499 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020910 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.01662258 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

TWT is a token. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

