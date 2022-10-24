Trigran Investments Inc. Purchases 199,384 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 199,384 shares during the quarter. Anika Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.0% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 7.94% of Anika Therapeutics worth $25,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. 1,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

