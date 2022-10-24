Trifast’s (TRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Trifast Price Performance

Trifast stock opened at GBX 64.30 ($0.78) on Thursday. Trifast has a 52 week low of GBX 63.60 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.50 ($2.00). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. The stock has a market cap of £87.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.57.

Get Trifast alerts:

Trifast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.70. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

Featured Stories

