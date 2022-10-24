Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given New GBX 890 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 890 ($10.75) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.00.

Travis Perkins Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TPRKY stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.96. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $23.15.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

