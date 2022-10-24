Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 30,106 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average daily volume of 18,591 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.
Bilibili Trading Down 19.0 %
Bilibili stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. 884,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,695. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 196.5% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 560,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 159,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
