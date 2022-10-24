Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 30,106 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average daily volume of 18,591 call options.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

Bilibili stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. 884,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,695. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 196.5% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.2% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 560,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 159,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

