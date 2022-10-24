Touch Ventures Limited (ASX:TVL) Insider James (Jim) Davis Sells 528,599 Shares

Touch Ventures Limited (ASX:TVL – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Davis sold 528,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total transaction of A$58,145.89 ($40,661.46).

James (Jim) Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, James (Jim) Davis acquired 102,666 shares of Touch Ventures stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$11,806.59 ($8,256.36).

Touch Ventures Company Profile

Touch Ventures is a private equity and capital venture firm specializing in post revenue and later stage companies and early stage opportunities. The firm seeks to invest in retail innovation, consumer, finance and data. It seeks to invest minimum $10 million. AP Ventures Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

