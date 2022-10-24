Touch Ventures Limited (ASX:TVL) Insider James (Jim) Davis Acquires 102,666 Shares

Touch Ventures Limited (ASX:TVL – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Davis acquired 102,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,806.59 ($8,256.36).
James (Jim) Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, James (Jim) Davis sold 528,599 shares of Touch Ventures stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total value of A$58,145.89 ($40,661.46).
