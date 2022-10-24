Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Torrid by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Torrid by 936.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 32.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Stock Performance

Shares of CURV opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $495.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.01. Torrid has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $20.95.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 34.86% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

