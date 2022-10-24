Torray LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Torray LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,073,000 after purchasing an additional 780,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $187.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.61. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

