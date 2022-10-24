Torray LLC Sells 253 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Torray LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.95.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $207.82 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

