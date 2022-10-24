Torray LLC Sells 179 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Torray LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 48.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.58.

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $246.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.58 and its 200 day moving average is $266.61. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

