Torray LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Torray LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 64,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $114.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

