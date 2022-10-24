Torray LLC Buys 6,913 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 43.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.8% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 410.6% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $116.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.66 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.56.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

