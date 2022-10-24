Torray LLC Buys 2,715 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 118.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 49.8% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 171,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter worth about $2,147,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 288.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 136,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 101,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its holdings in Vicor by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 58,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Up 2.7 %

Vicor stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.16. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

