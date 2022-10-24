Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Cut to C$114.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$119.78.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$98.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$93.25 and a 1-year high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$222,525. In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,525. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.09, for a total transaction of C$30,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,216,298.61. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,792 over the last ninety days.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.