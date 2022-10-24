TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.52

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 239545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on TORM to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of -212.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10. TORM’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TORM by 7,393.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 859,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,933,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TORM by 2,267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 412,621 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,924,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of TORM by 19.5% in the second quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 353,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 57,774 shares during the period.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

