Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) PT Raised to €24.00 at Societe Generale

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Societe Generale from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TKKHF opened at 24.29 on Monday. Tikehau Capital has a 1 year low of 24.04 and a 1 year high of 24.43.

Tikehau Capital is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in providing a full range of financing products including senior secured loans, equity, senior debt, unitranche, mezzanine, and preferred shares. The firm seeks to make early stage, mezzanine, and turnaround investments and manage long-term capital for institutional and private investors in various asset classes including credit, listed, private equity, and real estate.

