Tiedemann Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,547,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter worth $5,358,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter worth $3,749,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,054,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,761,000.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NORW stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

