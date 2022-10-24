Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 70,931 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,931 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

