Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EW opened at $83.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

