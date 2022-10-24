Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,073,000 after buying an additional 780,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $185.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.61. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.