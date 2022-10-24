Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EWT stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

