Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 24.7% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Markel by 875.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,120.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 636.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,172.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,275.25. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $19.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.