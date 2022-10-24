Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 51,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.