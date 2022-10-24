Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,731 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 40,275 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 70,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 over the last ninety days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $41.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

