Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 123,234 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1,413.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $172.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $338.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.99. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

