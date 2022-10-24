Threshold 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.58 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $254.45 million and $5.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.70 or 1.00012083 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003344 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023476 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00043277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022727 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02575021 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,483,131.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

